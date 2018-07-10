PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PepsiCo's second-quarter was weighed down by a higher tax rate, but its adjusted profit beat Wall Street expectations and revenue improved.

For the period ended June 16, the beverage and snack maker earned $1.82 billion, or $1.28 per share. A year earlier the Purchase, New York, company earned $2.11 billion, or $1.46 per share.

Stripping out certain items, earnings were $1.61 per share. That, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research, was 10 cents better than Wall Street had expected.

PepsiCo Inc.'s tax rate climbed to 36.9 percent, from 23.7 percent. The company said Tuesday that a $777 million provisional transition tax expense led to the tax rate increase.

Revenue rose to $16.09 billion from $15.71 billion, driven by higher sales in its Europe Sub-Saharan Africa unit and its Frito-Lay North America division. Still, the performance was just shy of most projections.

PepsiCo still expects full-year earnings of $5.70 per share.

Shares climbed 1.4 percent before the market open.

