US President Donald Trump has nominated federal appeals court judge Brett Kavanaugh, 53, to succeed Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court, US media report.

Trump is seeking to shift the balance of the court further to the right.

Kavanaugh, of Maryland, sits on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

He is a graduate of Yale College and Yale Law School.

Kavanaugh was appointed in 2006 by President George W. Bush to the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit.

He previously worked in the Bush White House as Assistant to the President and Staff Secretary and was a partner at the Kirkland & Ellis law firm.

Notably, in 1993, Kavanaugh worked as Anthony Kennedy's law clerk.

US President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as his nominee to fill the Supreme Court vacancy https://t.co/pB7Fj1MwKG pic.twitter.com/UDdfDzsEmB — CNN International (@cnni) July 10, 2018

Breaking News: President Trump has selected Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court. His confirmation would cement a conservative hold on the court. https://t.co/oU0Lj1nCxR — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 10, 2018

Donald Trump, for all his zaniness, has picked two eminently reasonable nominees for the Supreme Court. Brett Kavanaugh is a very solid pick. Will be confirmed. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 10, 2018

First (not surprising) line of Schumer statement makes the battleground clear: "In selecting Judge Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court, President Trump has put reproductive rights and freedoms and health care protections for millions of Americans on the judicial chopping block" — Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) July 10, 2018

"there is no one in America more qualified for this position, and no one more deserving" Trump says

somewhere Merrick Garland feels a cold hand touch his shoulder — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) July 10, 2018

It's going to be quite a visual when five men overturn Roe. https://t.co/inbITwHYy8 — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) July 10, 2018

This article of Kavanaugh's -- in which he argues sitting presidents should be immunized from criminal prosecution -- is about to get a lot of play. https://t.co/eybJf0pb0E pic.twitter.com/bHkOkrocmz — Laurel Raymond (@RayOfLaurel) July 10, 2018