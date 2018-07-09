World Cup digest moves separately.

TOP STORIES:

TEN--WIMBLEDON

LONDON — Roger Federer's mastery in a straight-sets victory over the 22nd-seeded Adrian Mannarino is only the beginning of things for those who spent more than $150 to be at Center Court and also see Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal win. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 820 words, photos.

TEN--WIMBLEDON-SERENA STANDS OUT

LONDON — Serena Williams figures this statistic needs an asterisk: For the first time since Wimbledon started seeding players in the 1920s, none of the top 10 women reached the quarterfinals. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 640 words, photos.

— With:

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-NADAL'S BACK — Nadal finally back in Wimbledon quarterfinals after 7 years. By Mattias Karen. SENT: 490 words, photos.

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-UMPIRE ROWS — Cibulkova into Wimbledon quarters after umpire row. By Sam Johnston. SENT: 470 words, photos.

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-ISNER'S FIRST QUARTERFINAL — Isner finally reaches 1st Wimbledon quarterfinal on 10th try. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 550 words, photos.

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-TRUMP — Mixed doubles: Williams, Isner differ on Trump at Wimbledon. By Sam Johnston. SENT: 190 words, photos.

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-THE LATEST — Real-time updates.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE

CHOLET, France — Chris Froome faces an earlier-than-expected challenge from Richie Porte after the latter's BMC team wins the team time trial on Stage 3. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 700 words, photos.

— With:

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-TASTE OF THE TOUR — A daily gastronomic, sporting and cultural glance at the Tour de France route. By Andrew Dampf and Joseph Wilson. SENT: 550 words, photos.

SOC--PSG-BUFFON

PARIS — Despite it being the only trophy missing from a glittering collection, veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon says the Champions League is not "an obsession" for him after joining Paris Saint-Germain. SENT: 550 words, photos.

