If you'd been stuck in an underground cave system for more than two weeks, with only emergency rations to dine on, what meal would you crave upon your exit? A juicy steak with chunky chips maybe? A crispy Parma? Or perhaps a huge Pad Thai?

On Monday, it was revealed what the first four rescued boys had dined on when they emerged — and it was none of the above.

At a press conference on Monday afternoon, former Governor of Chaing Rai province and the head of the joint command centre co-ordinating the operation, Narongsak Osottanakorn, gave an insight into the ravenous boys' appetite.

"Four boys are okay at the hospital and this morning they already asked for rice with basil," Mr Narongsak was reported as saying.

Advertisement

Journalists at the scene have expanded on their first dish saying it was pad kra pao — a popular dish of spicy basil and usually chicken or pork.

"Four boys are okay at the hospital and this morning they already asked for rice with basil" #thamluangcave @sloumarsh — michael safi (@safimichael) July 9, 2018

The dish's name translates as "stir-fried Thai holy basil" and can involve seafood, chicken, beef or pork pieces or mince. Vegetables such as beans, birds-eye chillies and mushrooms are added and it's often topped with a fried egg or omelet.

It's not a particularly historic dish, however, only invented in the 1940s along with the more globally famous pad Thai.

64385281 - thai gai pad krapow chicken with basil and egg close-up on a plate. horizontal

Simple to make, pad kra pao, is one of the most popular street foods in Thailand. Versions of the dish can be found from Thai restaurants all over Australia.

As well as a good feed, the boys will be desperate to reunite with their parents. But they may have to wait, said Mr Narongsak. With the four being kept in isolation in case of infections, they still won't be able to embrace their parents — the closest they will get is a wave through a glass screen.

"We are considering to let the parents see the boys. Perhaps visiting him outside the (transparent) glass room," Mr Narongsak was reported as saying.

The identities of the eight rescued boys are being kept officially under warps for now, until the rescue mission is completed.

Despite the many challenges ahead, and the death of one diver days ago, Mr Narongsak struck an upbeat note: "I expect in the next hours we will have good news."

Eight boys have so far been rescued from the cave, leaving just four team-mates and their football coach stuck underground.