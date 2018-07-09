MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say they are searching for radioactive material that was stolen from a vehicle in a southwestern borough of the capital.

A joint statement from Mexico City and federal agencies says the container was taken from a vehicle belonging to a local radiography supplier in the Alvaro Obregon district on Friday.

It contains Iridium-192, a radioactive isotope used in construction and manufacturing. The statement late Sunday said the material can be dangerous if extracted and not handled properly. Anyone who comes in contact for a prolonged period risks permanent injury.

Authorities warned people not to go near the container and establish a safety perimeter of at least 100 feet (30 meters) if it is found.

There have been several such thefts in Mexico in recent years.