Boris Johnson has resigned from his position as British foreign secretary in a fresh blow for prime minister Theresa May's government.

Johnson followed Brexit minister David Davis in resigning over the PM's masterplan for Britain's future outside the European Union.

Davis and his deputy quit just two days after May announced she had finally united her quarrelsome government behind a plan for a divorce deal with the EU.

Britain's most senior official in charge of negotiating Brexit accused May of undermining it with her plan to keep close trade ties with the bloc, even after Britain leaves in March next year.

Brexit cheerleader Johnson then delivered a second shock when he also marched out, triggering speculation May could face an imminent leadership contest.

The prime minister's Brexit plan, agreed by the cabinet on Friday in the hope of unblocking negotiations with Brussels due to resume on Monday, has now cost her two of her top four ministers, throwing her administration and authority into turmoil.

"This afternoon, the prime minister accepted the resignation of Boris Johnson as foreign secretary," her Downing Street office said in a short statement. "His replacement will be announced shortly. The prime minister thanks Boris for his work."

Johnson criticised the Brexit blueprint in private but has so far refrained from public comment.

Downing Street swiftly appointed eurosceptic housing minister Dominic Raab to Davis's job, and said May was looking forward to working with him to deliver Britain's departure from the EU in March.

The resignation of Davis, with a stinging warning that Britain was "giving too much away too easily" in Brexit talks, was a blow to the British prime minister just days after she declared a truce among her warring ministers.

All eyes are now on the next move by Brexit hardliners in her centre-right Conservative Party.

But the appointment of Raab, a leading Brexit supporter, suggests Tory Brexiteers are divided.