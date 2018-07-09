The death of a British citizen, caused by a Soviet-era nerve agent that could have been brought to English soil by Russians, comes at a particularly sensitive time.

Dawn Sturgess, 44, who somehow came into contact with Novichok, died at a hospital in south England yesterday where she was being treated for exposure to the military-grade chemical weapon. Prime Minister Theresa May said she was "appalled and shocked," and announced a murder investigation.

Sturgess was one of five people who became seriously ill after being exposed to the nerve agent in the Salisbury area.

Former Russian spy and double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, were poisoned four months ago in what British authorities deemed a deliberate attack. After reviving from comas, both were released. A police sergeant involved in the investigation was hospitalised and released.

Sturgess' death comes as US President Donald Trump prepares this week to travel first to Brussels for a Nato summit, then to the London area for meetings with May and the Queen, followed by a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki next Monday. England is also preparing to play in a World Cup quarter final match in Moscow. British government officials decided to boycott the games after the Skripal poisonings.

BBC security correspondent Frank Gardner tweeted: "The death ... pushes the #Amesbury case onto a whole new plane. UK Govt will now be accusing Moscow of murdering a UK citizen on UK soil."

Britain, which blamed Russia for the attack against the Skripals, so far has not directly pointed the finger at Russia in the case involving Sturgess and Rowley, saying the investigation, led by the Counter Terrorism Policing Network, is ongoing. One line of inquiry suggests that after the Skripals were attacked by the nerve agent, the assailants disposed of vials, ampules or a mixing kit - or some other contaminated items - and that Rowley and Sturgess found the material and were accidentally exposed.

Sturgess lived in a supported-living facility that helps residents struggling with alcohol or drug addiction. Police said she was exposed to the chemical eight days ago, absorbing it through her hands. Her boyfriend Charlie Rowley, 45, was also exposed. He remains in a coma at the Salisbury hospital. Friends said that Rowley would often search dumpsters for items to barter or sell.

Specialists at the nearby Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down identified the agent used against the Skripals, Sturgess and Rowley as Novichok.

About Novichok

• The chemical weapon was produced in the Soviet Union.

• Variants of the nerve agent are reported to be up to eight times more effective than the VX nerve gas deployed in the assassination of Kim Jong Nam in February 2017.

• Scientists at the defence laboratory at Porton Down, 11km from Salisbury, identified Novichok as the weapon used.

• Novichok means 'newcomer' or 'new guy'.

- Washington Post, Telegraph Group Ltd