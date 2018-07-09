PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is convening both houses of parliament to review his first year in office and lay out his plans for his mandate's next four years.

But some of the more than 900 lawmakers are boycotting the speech at the Palace of Versailles, criticizing it as an exercise of a monarch.

Macron's address Monday comes as his popularity is taking a hit in the polls.

He had promised an annual accounting to parliament, but some, notably far-left lawmakers, say the sumptuous setting with no chance for a response does a disservice to democracy.

Macron is expected to concentrate on his program for economic and social reforms. But far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon told Europe 1 radio that "we are convoked to admire the splendor of Macron the First."