BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian activists say government forces have surrounded rebel-held parts of the city of Daraa as part of their offensive in the southwestern province.

The city was where the uprising against President Bashar Assad began seven years ago.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and rebel spokesman Ibrahmi Jabawi said on Monday that the siege of the rebel-held parts of the city started the night before.

The Observatory and the government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media say troops now also control most areas along the Jordanian border, after taking a main border crossing there.

The Observatory says after that in Daraa province, after taking the villages of Heet and Zeizoun, government forces have reached the area controlled by the Khaled bin Al-Waleed Army, which is linked with the Islamic State group.