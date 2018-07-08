British media outlets say the most senior official in charge of negotiating Britain's exit from the European Union has quit Prime Minister Theresa May's Government.

The Press Association, the BBC and others say Brexit Secretary David Davis resigned today, 48 hours after May announced that her divided Government had at last agreed on a plan for ties with the EU after the UK leaves next year.

Davis' resignation undermines May's fragile Government.

UK media reported that UK junior Brexit ministers Steve Baker and Suella Braverman have also resigned.

Advertisement

Davis has been a strong pro-Brexit voice in a Cabinet divided between supporters of a clean break with the bloc and those who want to keep close ties.

Today, May is due to brief MPs on the plan agreed by the Cabinet during its 12-hour meeting.

It seeks to keep the UK and the EU in a free-trade zone for goods, and commits Britain to maintaining the same rules as the bloc for goods and agricultural products.

Some Brexit-supporting MPs are angry at the proposals, saying they will keep Britain tethered to the bloc and unable to change its rules to strike new trade deals around the world.

Less than nine months remain until Britain leaves the bloc on March 29, 2019. The EU has warned Britain that time is running out to seal a divorce deal.

-AP

In the last 8 months Theresa May's First Minister, Defence Secretary, Home Secretary, Development Secretary and now Brexit Secretary have all resigned. Normally Prime Ministers don't survive that. — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) July 8, 2018

BREAKING: Brexit Junior Minister Suella Braverman resigns following Baker & Davis. UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to make statement on Monday. — Afshin Rattansi (@afshinrattansi) July 8, 2018