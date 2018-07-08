A man who lost control of his vehicle is lucky to be alive after crashing into a petrol station pump, setting his car on fire.

CCTV footage captured the moment the pickup truck slammed into the pump, immediately bursting into flames.

This is the moment a truck slammed into a petrol station pump. Photo / Liveleak

The petrol station manager said customers and store workers rushed to pull the man out of the truck before it was engulfed in flames.

A trucks driver is lucky to be alive after he slammed into a petrol station pump in Alabama. Photo / Liveleak

Customers ran towards the truck before pulling the driver out of the burning vehicle. Photo / Liveleak

The incident happened in Alabama, US on Saturday morning.

Police say he was taken to Huntsville Hospital and released.

Fire crews say the driver was in an altered mental state.

Officials are still investigating this accident.