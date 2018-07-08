World Cup digest moves separately.

TOP STORIES:

CAR--F1-BRITISH GP

SILVERSTONE, England — Starting in pole position for his home race, Lewis Hamilton is going for a fifth straight win and a record sixth overall at the British Grand Prix. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen have been impressing, however, and will not make it easy for the four-time world champion. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. By 1600 GMT.

TEN--WIMBLEDON-MOMS ON TOUR

LONDON — Serena Williams' fourth-round match against Evgeniya Rodina in Wimbledon's fourth round will be a rare meeting of Mom vs. Mom. Such matchups could happen with greater frequency as parenthood becomes increasingly popular on the women's tennis tour. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 850 words, photos by 1700 GMT.

WITH:

— TEN--WIMBLEDON GLANCE.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE

LA ROCHE-SUR-YON, France — Colombian sprinter Fernando Gaviria has the yellow jersey and will be looking for a second straight victory in Stage 2 of the Tour de France, a mostly flat 182.5-kilometer (113-mile) leg from Mouilleron Saint-Germain to La Roche-Sur-Yon. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. By 1700 GMT.

WITH:

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-TASTE OF THE TOUR — A daily gastronomic, sporting and cultural glance at the Tour de France route. By Andrew Dampf and Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. By 1630 GMT.

CRI--PAKISTAN-AUSTRALIA

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman smashed 91 off 46 balls as No. 1-ranked Pakistan romped to six-wicket win over Australia in the Twenty20 tri-series final on Sunday. SENT: 491 words, photos.

GLF--GREENBRIER

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, West Virginia — Harold Varner and Kelly Kraft share the lead entering Sunday's final round of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. Fifteen golfers were within five strokes of the lead. By John Raby. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. By 2300 GMT.

GLF--LPGA TOURNEW

ONEIDA, Wisconsin — The second annual Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic wraps up with the fourth round. Upcoming: 650 words, photos.

CAR--NASCAR-DAYTONA

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — Erik Jones survived several gnarly wrecks, defending Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. on his bumper late and the pressure of overtime at NASCAR's most famous track. By Mark Long. SENT: 823 words, photos.

ALSO:

— MMA--UFC 226 — Cormier stops heavyweight Miocic to win 2nd UFC title belt. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 1048 words.

— RGL--AUSTRALIAN ROUNDUP — Broncos score early, beat Titans in National Rugby League. SENT: 163 words.

