The first schoolboys have reportedly been brought out "alive and well" from the cave complex in Thailand after divers executed a carefully constructed rescue mission.

There is "euphoria" among those gathered near the entrance at the news, say reports.

The first two received treatment at the cave entrance before being taken to hospital, the MailOnline reported.

"Two kids are out. They are currently at the field hospital near the cave," said Tossathep Boonthong, chief of Chiang Rai's health department and part of the rescue team.

Advertisement

"We are giving them a physical examination. They have not been moved to Chiang Rai hospital yet," Tossathep told Reuters.

An extraction team of 18 international divers started their "extremely dangerous" operation at 10am local time after the boys' anxious families were informed.

All of the youngsters and their 25-year-old coach had been expected to emerge one by one from the cave as early as 9pm if everything went to plan, Governor Narongsak told reporters on Sunday morning.

Each boy was to be accompanied by two divers on the perilous 4km journey through murky waters and narrow tunnels. It's understood they would be able to walk most of the way after teams drained the water level by 30cm last night.

The trapped boys will be divided into four groups. The first group will have four people, with the second, third and fourth containing three people. The coach will be in the final group, according to Thai media.

First two of Thai soccer team rescued from cave, official says https://t.co/oJalvqnG1o pic.twitter.com/ZN2kZvs1r1 — Jairo Rodriguez (@RealtorJairo) July 8, 2018

The boys are trapped 800 metres below ground, which is the equivalent of two Empire State Buildings on top of one another.

"Today is D-Day," the governor who has led the rescue announced. "The water level has reached the lowest it has been in ten days. We ask to pray that this operation is a success.

Rescue workers along the main road leading to Tham Luang Nang Non cave as the first 2 ambulances carrying 2 boys pass by. Photo / Getty Images

"The boys are physically and mentally fit to come out. All of the families have been told about today's operation."

Nurses wait outside the Chaingrai Prachanukroh Hospital, where the boys will be brought upon rescue. Photo / Getty Images

Bursts of heavy monsoon rain soaked the Tham Luang Cave area in northern Chiang Rai province throughout today and storms were expected in the coming weeks, increasing the risks in what has been called a "war with water and time" to save the team.

The youngsters will be led out of the tunnels one by one and taken to Chiang Rai Prachanukroh hospital, 57km from the cave.

A source at the hospital said five emergency response doctors were awaiting the party and a further 30 doctors were on stand-by, adding that everyone was feeling tense.

The most critical will be airlifted by helicopters while the less fragile will be transported by ambulance.

The cave rescue has begun. The earliest we could see the first survivors would be around 9pm local (10amEST), according to officials. Divers will take the kids out one by one. This is the day the world, and 13 anxious families, have been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/fJiDYj4LQg — Matt Rivers (@MattRiversCNN) July 8, 2018



All of the boys have been told about the operation, which is being watched eagerly around the world, and they are ready to come out, the governor said.

"They are very strong and determined to come out and be reunited with their families."

The idea of inserting an inflatable nylon tube into the cave system to create an underwater tunnel for the trapped boys to crawl out of is being tested near the caves.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk mooted the idea on Friday as a possible solution to bring the boys, who can't swim, to safety without having to be in the water.

A helicopter flies from #ThamLuang cave complex towards Chiang Rai's city centre following reports of first two boys successfully evacuated. They'll be sent to a hospital for medical care https://t.co/Nz93mYEwJj pic.twitter.com/WVRlAFlSMX — Pichayada P. (@PichayadaCNA) July 8, 2018



Thai rescuers were pictured with the inflatable tube near the cave system as the rescue mission got underway today.

The evacuation is taking place on the 16th day of the operation. The mission got underway as the monsoon storm clouds finally burst open, with rain showers drenching the mountainous countryside.

"This is the best day for the operation," the Governor said.

Thai policemen stand guard near a cave where 12 boys and their football coach have been trapped since June 23. Photo / AP

"The boys were given a medical examination yesterday by a specialist doctor who confirmed that they were well enough to be evacuated.

"If we did not carry out the mission today we might not have been able to get them out.

"I appeal to everyone around the world who has been following the tragic case for your support for the boys and the rescuers."

The rescue mission will continue until all of the stranded boys and their coach are safe, he said. The first boy may be out of the cave by 9pm local time but the mission could take three days.

The evacuation team is made up of 18 divers. This includes 13 specialists who have come to Thailand for the operation and 5 highly experienced Thai divers.

"This is an all-star team of diver," Governor Narongsak said.

Thai authorities removed the media – including dozens of foreign TV networks, photographers and journalists – from the area around the entrance of the cave this morning.

A fleet of ambulances is on standby at the remote forest site and a helicopter landing strip has been hacked out of the dense jungle.

It's been reported this morning that the Thai prime minister Prayut Chan-Ocha will arrive tomorrow to oversee the rescue effort and to meet with the families of those trapped, according to The Bangkok Post.

The anguished families of the missing boys have revealed their relief that the rescue mission to free them from the flooded cave has begun.

Relatives of Pornchai Khamluang, Mongkol Boonpiam and Peerapat Sompiangjal have told how they can't wait to see the missing youngsters – even if it is in a hosopital bed.

"All of the family hopes that the boys will come out of the cave as quickly as possible," Pornchai's aunt, Jarm Ounsaeng, told MailOnline.

"Even if the boys have to be taken to hospital, at least we will be able to visit them."



Jarm spoke as other relatives of the stranded youngsters have revealed how their fraught parents and siblings have been struggling to cope with their disappearance.

And details of the boys' lives – and how precious they are to their families – have emerged as the world waits for news of their escape.

The parents of Nattawut Thakamsong – who suffers from asthma and is known as 'TLE'- have already suffered the heartache of losing a child when their first-born, a girl, died of cancer when she was just 10 months old.

Another boy Mongkol Boonpiam is his mother's only companion, after she separated from his father.

His aunt, Eytan Hongwattana, 48, told MailOnline: "Mongkol lives with his mother because his parents have split up.

"During the first days of his disappearance my sister, Namhom Boonpiam, was very unwell. She kept fainting, several times a day. She would not eat or even drink.

"I live 100km away but I came to look after my sister when she heard that Mongkol was missing.

"She has up been up at the cave everyday. She only comes home for a few minutes to take a shower and have something to eat.

"After the boys were found she has been a bit better. And reading his letter helped too."

Pornchai's aunt said his mother Kiang Khamlue and father In Khamluang have been frantic with worry since he disappeared.

Jarm told MailOnline: "The whole family are very worried about Pornchai.

"It was a huge relief when they were finally found.

"His mother and his little sister Mother Pingsorn Thaiyai, went up to the mountain to wait for him.

"The little girl refused to go to school because she wanted to hug her brother when he came out.

"We thought he would be out within five days at the most. But now it has been more than two weeks.

"After she got the letter from Pornchai my sister [mother] felt a lot better."

Nattawut Thakamsong's teacher Thongyard Kejorn, who is close to the family, told MailOnline: "Before Tie [Nattawut Thakamsong] the family had a little girl who died of cancer.

"So Tie is their only child and they are devoted to him.

"Even though he is 14, the father takes him to school and the mother picks him up – always.

"They have been outside the cave for the past two weeks. They only return home for clean clothes.

"When I saw them, they just burst into tears."

The football team and coach have been trapped in the cave for more than two weeks after a squad bonding trek went horribly wrong.

Thousands of rescuers including Thai Navy SEALs and elite British divers have been working around the clock to come up with a plan to bring the exhausted and starved boys home safely.

But with gathering clouds that have already thundered down heavy rain for 90 minutes on Saturday night, authorities are anxious to push ahead before it's too late.

"Now and in the next three or four days, the conditions are perfect (for evacuation) in terms of the water, the weather and the boys' health," Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osottanakorn said.

"We have to make a clear decision on what we can do."