As Twitter cracks down on fake profiles, president Donald Trump has a suggestion for which accounts the social media site needs to target next: The Washington Post and New York Times.

In a bizarre tweet on Saturday morning, POTUS lashed out at the Post and the Times asking if Twitter will get rid of them. The president then predicted that both newspapers will be out of business soon, reports Daily Mail.

"Twitter is getting rid of fake accounts at a record pace," Trump posted to his 53million followers.

"Will that include the Failing New York Times and propaganda machine for Amazon, the Washington Post, who constantly quote anonymous sources that, in my opinion, don't exist. - They will both be out of business in 7 years!"

Twitter has stepped up its efforts to remove bogus accounts in recent months amid criticism of harassment and increased scrutiny over reports about how Russian bots tried to manipulate the platform during the 2016 presidential election.

According to the Post, the social networking site suspended more than 70million accounts in May and June.

Trump has long been critical of what he calls 'fake' media outlets.

During a speech on Thursday, the president lashed calling journalists "downright dishonest" and "really bad people".

"I see the way they write," he said during a rally in Montana. "They're so damn dishonest. And I don't mean all of them, because some of the finest people I know are journalists really. Hard to believe when I say that. I hate to say it, but I have to say it. But 75 per cent of those people are downright dishonest. Downright dishonest. They're fake. They're fake."

He continued: "They make the sources up. They don't exist in many cases. These are really bad people."