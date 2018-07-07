Video has emerged of a frightening Independence Day incident in Brooklyn that shows a group of young men firing off Roman Candles at a cane-waving elderly man in his pyjamas.

The incident happened Wednesday night in Crown Heights as a group of men were seen shooting the fireworks directly at the man as they taunted him.

He ended up chasing the youths out into the street as he raised his walking stick in the air, threatening to hit them, reports Daily Mail.

The powerful firework continued to pump out fiery projectiles every few seconds narrowly avoiding causing serious injury to the man who was quite literally in the line of fire.

The man was jeered by the gathering crowd as whooshes and bangs continued to fill the air with the pensioner narrowly avoiding being struck and seriously hurt.

Police say they're investigating, although an official report has not been filed. No one has been arrested.

Cops are trying to identify those involved and they could be hit with charges of reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of fireworks.

All fireworks are illegal in New York City but residents say the illegal fireworks shows are common around the Fourth of July.

When the Macy's display ended Wednesday, law breakers kept lighting their own throughout New York CIty.

"It's crazy, it's stupid, it's unnecessary," said one man to CBS2 News.