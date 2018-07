An airman stationed at Delaware's Dover Air Force Base has pleaded guilty to raping and endangering a runaway 14-year-old girl whom her met on the dating app Tinder.

22-year-old Zepplin Ray Taylor-McGinness was sentenced Friday to a year in prison, followed by probation.

Dover Police M. Cpl. Mark Hoffman has said authorities were contacted in November 2017 by the girl's guardian who learned the girl was staying at a local apartment complex, reports Daily Mail.

Officers went to the complex and found the teen and then 21-year-old Taylor-McGinness according to WDEL.

A joint investigation by the police and Air Force Office of Special Investigations revealed Taylor-McGinness had allegedly engaged in sex acts with the girl multiple times.

He was originally charged with multiple counts of second-degree rape and child endangerment.

He pleaded guilty Friday to fourth-degree rape and child endangerment.

"The U.S. Air Force holds individuals appropriately accountable for their actions, whether through the Uniform Code of Military Justice or through coordination and cooperation with local authorities," the Air Force said in a statement.