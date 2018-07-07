RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Police in Rio de Janeiro have arrested a Brazilian man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend in Sydney, Australia, in late April.

The Rio police department said Mario Marcelo Ferreira dos Santos Santoro was arrested Saturday hiding in a relative's home in the city's Botafogo district. Further details were not immediately available.

Police say he is suspected of strangling Cecilia Muller Haddad, whose body was found April 29 in Sydney's Lane Cove River.

Earlier Saturday, a Rio police statement said evidence had indicated Santos fled to Brazil after Haddad's killing.