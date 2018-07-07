GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on wildfires burning in the West (all times local):

8:55 a.m.

Southern California firefighters are taking advantage of calm conditions to attack a small but destructive wildfire in the Santa Barbara County community of Goleta, one of many conflagrations burning in the hot and dry West.

Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni says there's no wind at all Saturday morning — a far different situation than Friday night when the fire erupted and was spread wildly by 50 mph (80 kph) gusts.

The blaze consumed an estimated 20 structures, including homes and other types of buildings.

Many of the structures continue to burn but Zaniboni says the forward spread of the fire has been stopped. It's estimated at 100 acres (40.5 hectares) or less.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. It erupted in the midst of a triple-digit heat wave that has sent humidity levels plunging, making conditions ripe for fires.

11:56 p.m.

Wildfires that have destroyed dozens of buildings and caused at least one death continue to ravage California as a heat wave sweeps the southern part of the state.

Authorities say a new wind-driven fire erupted Friday night in the hills above Goleta in Santa Barbara County, burning 20 homes and threatening hundreds more.

Farther south, a fire in the San Bernardino National Forest grew to 1,000 acres and prompted the evacuation of Forest Falls, a town of about 700 homes.

In San Diego County, a handful of fires prompted evacuation orders for more than 1,000 homes. One blaze reportedly burned at least five homes in Alpine.

The area was hit by gusty winds that tossed embers and much of Southern California sweltered as temperatures topped 100 degrees in many areas. The heat wave is expected to continue Saturday.

Meanwhile, a wildfire on the California-Oregon border has destroyed 40 buildings in Hornbrook and claimed at least one life.