NEWFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a house has exploded in New Jersey, killing two people.

No foul play is suspected.

The Gloucester County prosecutor's office says the blast in Newfield was reported at 6:15 a.m. Saturday.

KYW-TV reports that the blast initially was reported as a gas explosion that caused damage, such as broken windows to nearby homes, and scattered debris over several blocks. Authorities gave no immediate word on a possible cause.

The names of the victims and other details weren't immediately released. However, KYW quoted family members saying a couple in their 70s lived in the home.

The county fire marshal is investigating, along with several other agencies, including a state police arson-bomb unit, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Franklin Township police department.