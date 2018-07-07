World Cup digest moves separately

TEN--WIMBLEDON

LONDON — Novak Djokovic takes on Britain's Kyle Edmund at Centre Court, while Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber also try to reach the fourth round as Week 1 wraps up at Wimbledon on Saturday. By Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Developing.

WITH:

Advertisement

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-THE LATEST. Real-time updates throughout the day.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE

FONTENAY-LE-COMTE, France — Sprinters are expected to shine in the opening stage of the Tour de France, a mostly flat 201-kilometer (125-mile) leg from Noirmoutier-en-l'Ile to Fontenay-le-Comte. By Andrew Dampf. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1530 GMT, photos. Early copy has moved.

WITH:

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-TASTE OF THE TOUR — A daily gastronomic, sporting and cultural glance at the Tour de France route. By Andrew Dampf and Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1630 GMT, photos.

CAR--F1-BRITISH GP

SILVERSTONE, England — Lewis Hamilton edged Kimi Raikkonen by less than one tenth of a second on Saturday for the fastest time in final practice at the British Grand Prix, with championship leader Sebastian Vettel fourth quickest. Hamilton is bidding for a fifth straight win in his home race. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 220 words, photos. Will be updated with qualifying.

GLF--IRISH OPEN

DONEGAL, Ireland — Ryan Fox of New Zealand, Matthieu Pavon of France and Dutch golfer Erik van Rooyen share the lead at the midway stage of the Irish Open. UPCOMING: 250 words by 1900 GMT, photos.

GLF--LPGA TOUR

ONEIDA, Wisconsin — Sei Young Kim got off to a great start in the second round and finished the day with a four-stroke lead at the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic. Her advantage could have been even better. By Bill Huber. SENT: 580 words.

RGU--SUPER RUGBY

SYDNEY — The New South Wales Waratahs clinched first place in the Australian conference in emphatic fashion on Saturday with a 77-25 win over Japan's Sunwolves. SENT: 550 words.

BKN--SUMMER LEAGUE RDP

LAS VEGAS — Deandre Ayton got his first taste of NBA action and it came in a Phoenix victory. The No. 1 pick in this year's draft scored 10 points and the Suns topped the Dallas Mavericks 92-85 on Day 1 of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 900 words, photo.

BKN--WARRIORS-COUSINS

LAS VEGAS — DeMarcus Cousins perfectly summed up the potential of the Golden State Warriors. "Scary," he said. The rest of the league likely agrees. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 500 words, photo.

BBO--DODGERS-ANGELS

ANAHEIM, California — Shohei Ohtani is limited to hitting these days because of an elbow injury. He remains quite the presence for the Los Angeles Angels. By Jill Painter Lopez. SENT: 690 words, photos.

BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES

CHICAGO — Tyler Mahle tossed one-run ball into the seventh inning and the Cincinnati Reds edged the Cubs 3-2 on Friday for their fifth straight victory over Chicago. SENT: 2,000 words, photos.

MMA--UFC 226

LAS VEGAS — Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defends his belt against light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier in the UFC's biggest show of the summer. Miocic (18-2) and Cormier (20-1) are in just the third superfight between reigning champions in UFC history. By Greg Beacham. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Main event starts around 0345 GMT.

MOT--PASTRANA-KNIEVEL JUMPS

Fifty years after Evel Knievel so famously wiped out trying to jump the fountain at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, action sports wild man Travis Pastrana will try to nail the stunt Sunday night in the finale of a triple-header tribute to the late daredevil. By Bernie Wilson. SENT: 860 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports(at)ap.org.