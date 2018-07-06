The man accused of murdering a Brisbane teenager whose body was found in a barrel has been charged with the attempted murder of a second woman.

Zlatko Sikorsky, 34, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, torture and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The charges relate to a woman aged 32, who was allegedly attacked in early June, reports news.com.au.

The new charges are unconnected with Larissa Beilby, the teenage girl whose remains were found two weeks ago.

Police will allege that at 7am on June 5 at a service station in the Logan City suburb of Daisy Hill south of Brisbane that a woman known to Sikorsky was assaulted then physically threatened with a firearm.

Two days later, the woman was 24km north travelling along a motorway in the suburb of Tingalpa when she was allegedly punched in the head and forcibly pushed through a car window.

The woman revealed the alleged incidents to police early this week.

Larissa Beilby, 16, was reported missing from Sandgate in Queensland on June 15. Photo / Supplied

Sikorsky was already in custody charged with the murder of the 16-year-old Queensland schoolgirl.

Ms Beilby's decomposing body was found in a barrel in the back of a black ute outside a Logan City caravan park two weeks ago.

The girl had reportedly been in a relationship with Sikorsky after leaving her family home and moving into public housing.

Following a police hunt, the ute with Ms Beilby's remains was located under a tarpaulin and Sikorsky was then allegedly on the run.

He was arrested in Alexandra Headland last week after allegedly barricading himself inside a unit for a 27 hour siege.

Police also charged Sikorsky with misconduct with a corpse in relation to Ms Beilby.

He will appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on September 3 on the charges relating to Ms Beilby, as well as the new allegations.