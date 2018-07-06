LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Virginia restaurant that drew international attention after it refused to serve White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has reopened.

News outlets report the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia opened its doors Thursday evening after a two week hiatus.

The restaurant temporarily closed after a co-owner booted Saunders from the restaurant because she works for President Donald Trump.

The episode set off a fierce debate about whether politics should play a role in how administration officials are treated in public. There have been several protests outside the restaurant since then, including one by Republican U.S. Senate candidate Corey Stewart.

Customers needed a reservation to get a table Thursday as the restaurant was booked for the night.