Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week:

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, July 9

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for May, 3 p.m.

TUESDAY, July 10

WASHINGTON —Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for May, 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, July 11

WASHINGTON —Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for June, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for May, 10 a.m.

THURSDAY, July 12

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for June, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.; Treasury releases federal budget for June, 2 p.m.

FRIDAY, July 13

Citigroup Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Wells Fargo & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.