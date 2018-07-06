INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on growing calls for Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill to resign amid sexual misconduct allegations (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

Two more Republicans are calling on Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill to resign amid claims he drunkenly groped four women, including a lawmaker.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said in a statement late Thursday that she supports Gov. Eric Holcomb's call for Hill to step down. She says "sexual harassment should never be tolerated."

Secretary of State Connie Lawson also urged Hill to resign, saying in a statement that "Indiana has no tolerance for harassment of any kind."

Holcomb and Republican legislative leaders called on Hill to step down earlier Thursday , just days after an internal legislative investigation memo was leaked. The memo says four women accused Hill of inappropriate touching at an Indianapolis bar in March, shortly after this year's legislative session ended.

Hill also is a Republican. He has denied the accusations.

12 a.m.

Top Republican leaders in the Indiana Statehouse are calling for Attorney General Curtis Hill to resign after a week of negative stories drawing into question their handling of groping allegations against him.

Gov. Eric Holcomb, House Speaker Brian Bosma and Senate leader David Long all issued statements Thursday evening calling on Hill to step down.

An internal legislative memo detailing the allegations was leaked to media outlets earlier this week. The memo says four women accused Hill of inappropriate touching, including a lawmaker who said he groped her after she had told him to back off for touching her moments earlier.

Hill has denied the accusations and called the inquiry into his conduct a "prejudicial investigation that is deeply troubling."

His office did not respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.