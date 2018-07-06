KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan's official news agency says South Sudan's rival leaders have reached an agreement on security arrangements as talks continue on a peace deal to end a five-year civil war.

Thursday's SUNA news agency report quotes Sudanese army spokesman Ahmed Khalifa al-Shami as saying President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar reached "consensus" during the talks in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

Al-Shami said the draft agreement would be signed in the presence of Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir but the timing has yet to be announced.

Kiir and Machar last month agreed on a cease-fire that began Saturday but was violated within hours. The warring sides have yet to agree on how to share power. Further talks are expected in Kenya.

The civil war has killed tens of thousands of people.