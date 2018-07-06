MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) — The Latest on The Latest on the rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach in a cave in northern Thailand (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

The commander of Thai navy SEALs working to rescue a youth soccer team trapped in a cave in the country's north says he believes there is "a limited amount of time" left in which to extract the boys.

SEAL commander Arpakorn Yookongkaew told a news conference Friday morning: "At first we thought that we could sustain the kids' lives for a long time where they are now, but now, many things have changed. We have a limited amount of time."

Advertisement

He did not elaborate. The comments came hours after a former navy SEAL working on the rescue passed out while diving and later died.

A senior army commander, Maj. Gen. Chalongchai Chaiyakam, says that the most pressing mission now is to provide an oxygen line to reach the kids.

___

9:45 a.m.

Thai authorities say a former navy SEAL working to rescue boys trapped in cave has died from lack of oxygen.

SEAL commander Arpakorn Yookongkaew told a news conference Friday morning that the rescuer was working in a volunteer capacity and died during an overnight mission in which he was placing oxygen canisters.

Thai authorities are racing to pump out water from a flooded cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23.