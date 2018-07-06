The trapped Thai boys and their coach are likely to be experiencing significant psychological impact as a result of their ordeal, experts say.

Associate Professor Sarb Johal, Joint Centre for Disaster Research, Massey University and GNS Science said that what is known from research means that people can assume the boys and their coach may be feeling helpless, fearful, confused and anxious.

"Added on top of that may be the feelings of guilt that the coach may experience, even though it is clear that he has sacrificed his self-care to try to prioritise the wellbeing of the boys in his care," Johal said.

"We also know that the physical circumstances in which the boys and their coach are trapped also have the potential to cause harm," Johal said.

Advertisement

"The lack of daylight over this period of time means that they may not only be psychologically disoriented, but that many of their basic physiological functions that depend upon circadian rhythms will be disturbed, such as sleep, hormonal functioning, core temperature, their feeding and drinking, and also how their gastrointestinal systems might be functioning."

The boys, aged between 11 and 16, along with their football coach, have been trapped in a flooded Tham Luang cave system for 12 days.

Johal said that in the cave, the safe disposal of faeces is important.

"Safe removal and disposal of their faeces is important in thinking about infection control in the very closed environment that they're in," he said.

"There may also be other sources of infection in the underground cave system that might be a threat, particularly if their immune systems are compromised through malnutrition and lack of sleep."

If circadian-based lighting can be established in the cave - should the boys actually have to establish themselves there for a long period or time - that may help to regularise some of these bodily functions and go a long way to helping to develop some kind of routine in day-to-day living in this extraordinary situation, Johal said.

Johal said good communication with loved ones is important in disasters like this, to help to cope with the situation, and for them to be helpful and supportive for their loved ones trapped below.

"From the perspective of the rescuers, including the divers who have established contact with the trapped boys and coach, it is likely to be a time of mixed emotions," he said.

"Joy at being able to find them alive, yet mixed with the reality of the challenge that lies before everyone in trying to extract them to safety. Drawing from the established body of research, it is likely that they and other members of the rescue teams will need care and support for their own wellbeing as this situation unfolds."