TOKYO (AP) — The execution of Japanese doomsday cult leader Shoko Asahara leaves unanswered questions about Aum Shinrikyo, the cult behind the 1995 sarin-gas attack on the Tokyo subway that killed 13 people and sickened 6,000.

Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga confirmed that Asahara, who had been on death row, was executed Friday. Public broadcaster NHK TV, citing unidentified sources, said that six other cult members also were hanged.

Born Chizuo Matsumoto in 1955, Asahara founded Aum Shinrikyo, or Supreme Truth, in the mid-1980s. The group attracted young people disillusioned with the modern materialistic way of life.