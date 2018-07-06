WARNING: Disturbing content.

A married City worker who dragged an intoxicated teenager into an alleyway to rape her was jailed for eight years.

Sanjay Naker followed the 18-year-old after she was thrown out of Number 1 club in London Bridge for being too drunk.

The 28-year-old loitered outside the bar then slung the teenager over his shoulder and dragged her away from the busy street on 11 March last year.

Rapist Sanjay Naker, 28, has been jailed for eight years. Photo / Supplied

Distressing CCTV footage released by the Met Police today shows the girl barely able to stand or walk in a straight line as Naker pulls her along down the secluded alleyway.

The teenager fell and banged her head and tried to "claw her way along a wall" to run away from him.

But Naker, an employee at PricewaterhouseCooper in London, subjected her to a sickening 30-minute attack, forcing her to perform sex acts then repeatedly assaulting and raping her.

Naker was found by a security guard at 4.45am, standing over his victim and zipping up his trousers, as she lay unconscious and half naked in a puddle of her own urine.

He then took a minicab to the home he shared with his wife of two years and later searched the internet for the definition of "rape".

Judge Freya Newberry said Naker "saw an opportunity" and the attack was a "mixture of his own desire and arrogance".

As she jailed the sex beast for eight years, the judge told him: "If you formed a view that the woman wanted to have sex with you, you were very much mistaken.

"It was quite clear that you decided that you wanted to have sex with her and she had no recollection of what happened but you saw an opportunity.

"It was a mixture of your own desire and arrogance regardless of any intoxication on your part.

"You took her to a filthy secluded corner, and the CCTV footage which is compelling to my mind, shows that she could barely stand up.

"It shows she fell and banged her head, and even in her intoxicated state, she was trying to get away from you.

"You dragged her to a chosen spot, using some force, and for half an hour you repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted her.

"She was either unconscious or nearly unconscious with her tights and underwear down her legs so her bottom was exposed, lying in a puddle of her own urine.

"She is still a teenager, coming to terms with what happened to her and was particularly vulnerable in her state and level of extreme intoxication.

Naker can be seen walking with the victim on CCTV footage. Photo / Supplied

"She has been left anxious and afraid, reclusive and scared and really repulsed by an idea of any intimate relationships."

The court heard the victim was with her cousin celebrating a birthday and entered the VIP area, where men poured her drinks of vodka and Redbull.

She said the men referred to her as "pretty and attractive", and one tried to kiss her.

She could be seen outside on CCTV staggering about after being denied re-entry, before falling into a gutter.

The college student woke up in pain in hospital the next day and "felt really scared".

She sobbed as the told the court: "I did not remember having sexual intercourse with anyone that night. I do not go clubbing very often and I don't drink that much.

"It was like I was drugged or something and my head hurt so I thought I might have hit it at some point.

"I did not want to have sex. I was on my period and I was also seeing people, and I'm not one to just have a one night stand. It was a bit out of character."

Prosecutor Neena Crinnion said Naker had been denied entry and was "loitering" outside.

She said: "He managed to manoeuvre her on to his back, into a piggyback position, and he is off across the road and down towards the passageway.

"Even in her drunken state she managed to push him off. She started to claw her way along the wall.

Metropolitan Police released this image of Naker. Photo / Police

"Mr Naker gets hold of her and drags her along the walkway. When passers-by come along, he leaves her alone but as soon as they are out of view he goes back to get her.

"He quickly got off the ground and fastened his trousers then took a minicab to the home he shares with his wife."

Naker, who lives with his mother and wife of two years, denied raping the teenager, telling police she was "really horny" and begged him for sex.

He insisted he would have stopped if he believed the 18-year-old was not consenting.

He admitted later searching online for a definition of the word 'rape' but said it reassured him he had done nothing wrong.

The jury took just over six hours to convict Naker of three charges of rape, one count of attempted rape and one of sexual assault. He was cleared of a further charge of assault by penetration.

As he was led from the dock his mother wailed as friends told him to be brave and stay strong.

Naker, from Wood Green in north London, was jailed for eight years and placed on the sex offenders' register for life.