These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

Russia — football, World Cup quarterfinals: Uruguay vs. France, Brazil vs. Belgium.

thru 15, London — tennis, Wimbledon.

thru 8, North Sound, Antigua — cricket, West Indies vs. Bangladesh, 1st test.

Cardiff, Wales — cricket, England vs. India, 2nd T20.

thru 8, Donegal, Ireland — golf, European Tour, Irish Open.

thru 8, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia — golf, US PGA Tour, The Greenbrier Classic.

thru 8, Oneida, Wisconsin — golf, US LPGA Tour, Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.

Harare, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. Australia, T20 tri-series.

New Zealand, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby: Crusaders vs. Highlanders, Queensland vs. Melbourne.

thru 8, Henley-on-Thames, England — rowing, Henley Royal Regatta.

Russia — football, World Cup quarterfinals: Sweden vs. England, Russia vs. Croatia.

thru 29, France — cycling, Tour de France.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Chiefs vs. ACT, Hurricanes vs. Blues, New South Wales vs. Sunwolves, Bulls vs. Jaguares, Stormers vs. Sharks.

Astana, Kazakhstan — boxing, Beibut Shumenov vs. Hizni Altunkaya for vacant WBA cruiserweight title.

Fresno, California — boxing, Jose Ramirez vs. Danny O'Connor for Ramirez's WBC junior welterweight title.

Silverstone, England — auto racing, F1, British GP.

Bristol, England — cricket, England vs. India, 3rd T20.

Harare, Zimbabwe — cricket, T20 tri-series final: Pakistan vs. Australia.

Newton, Iowa — auto racing, IndyCar.

No new major event.

St. Petersburg, Russia — football, World Cup semifinal.

Washington — baseball, MLB All-Star game.

Moscow — football, World Cup semifinal.

Brisbane, Australia — rugby league, State of Origin III.

Nottingham, England — cricket, England vs. India, 1st ODI.

thru 16, Kingston, Jamaica — cricket, West Indies vs. Bangladesh, 2nd test.

thru 16, Galle, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. South Africa, 1st test.

thru 15, Gullane, Scotland — golf, European Tour, Scottish Open.

thru 15, Sylvania, Ohio — golf, US LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic.

thru 15, Silvis, Illinois — golf, US PGA Tour, John Deere Classic.

Rabat, Morocco — athletics, Diamond League, Mohammed VI.

New Zealand, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby: Chiefs vs. Hurricanes, Queensland vs. Sunwolves.

Kobe, Japan — boxing, Ryuya Yamanaka vs. Vic Saludar for Yamanaka's WBO strawweight title.

London — cricket, England vs. India, 2nd ODI.

Hamburg, Germany — triathlon, world series.

St. Petersburg, Russia — football, World Cup third-place match.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Highlanders vs. Melbourne, Crusaders vs. Blues, New South Wales vs. ACT, Lions vs. Bulls, Sharks vs. Jaguares.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — boxing, Lucas Matthysse vs. Manny Pacquiao for Matthysse's WBA welterweight title; Moruti Mthalane vs. Muhammad Waseem for vacant IBF flyweight title; Carlos Canizales vs. Bin Lu for Canizales' WBA junior flyweight title.

Offenburg, Germany — boxing, Tyron Zeuge vs. Rocky Fielding for Zeuge's WBA super middleweight title.

London — boxing, George Groves vs. Callum Smith for Groves' WBA super middleweight title.

New Orleans — boxing, Regis Prograis vs. Juan Jose Velasco for Prograis' WBC interim junior welterweight title.

Moscow — football, World Cup final.

Sachsenring, Germany — motorcycling, German MotoGP.

Toronto — auto racing, IndyCar, Honda Indy.