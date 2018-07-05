WARNING: CONFRONTING CONTENT

Shocking footage has emerged of a school girl being repeatly bashed and dragged by her hair during a vicious attack at a Melbourne school.

Video shows a group of girls attacking Year 8 student Jade Claffey in the playground, and the victim's mother says her daughter has been subjected to a campaign of abuse.

According to the victim's mother, Julie Hill, her daughter has been harassed at school and online for the past 18 months.

Then on June 20 the brutal attack happened.

'I felt like I'm surrendering her to the slaughter: Mother terrified to drop daughter off at school after videos emerge of the teenager being bashed by a trio of students. Photo / Facebook

The distressed mother of the victim says her daughter was cornered by the bullies, who pulled her hair and punched her.

"She had nowhere to go. Totally cornered," Hill told 7 News.

Jade was hit with a flurry of punches before being dragged by her hair so hard that she was left with clumps missing.

Julia told 7 News:"It made me physically ill to think [about] what my daughter went through, watching them come at her.

Horrific video footage shows the 14-year-old victim being attacked by her classmates at Pakenham Secondary College in Melbourne. Photo / 7 News

"Absolute scum of the earth," was how Julie described the bullies.

"They think they're tough sharing these videos around. I think it shows how gutless they actually are to do three against one."

The morning of the attack, Hill was worried to drop her daughter to school - fearing she wouldn't be safe. Just hours later she was attacked.

"I felt like I was just surrendering her to the slaughter," she said.

Ms Hill said she felt like she was surrendering her daughter to the slaughter. Photo / Facebook

Hill revealed that her daughter won't be returning to Pakenham Secondary College despite police intervention and some students facing suspension.

A family friend has since organised a motorbike ride with hundreds of cyclists in support of the bullied victim and her mother.