Mexico's president-elect says he is considering getting some sort of personal security after receiving a lot of advice on his habit of driving around in a sedan with no bodyguards, raising fears for his safety.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tells a news conference that he is "analyzing it" after many politicians including one of his top Cabinet picks said he should get protection.

Lopez Obrador said before his crushing victory in Sunday's election that he would not use Mexico's equivalent of the secret service and would merge it back with the army, of which it is a branch.

In the four days since he was elected, he has repeatedly said he didn't want bodyguards and that "the people will protect me."

He has also said the press also serves to protect him, but complained half-jokingly about the crush of journalists that accompany him everywhere — even interviewing him from motorcycles that shadow his car's every move.

He said Thursday: "I would like a little, just a little bit, of privacy."

Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says U.S. President Trump is welcome to attend his inauguration later this year.

Lopez Obrador said Thursday at a news conference in Mexico City that "President Trump will be invited."

He said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other heads of state will also be invited.

Lopez Obrador was elected Sunday in a landslide. He takes office Dec. 1.

Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is proposing former Mexico City Mayor Marcelo Ebrard to be the country's next top diplomat.

Lopez Obrador says in a news conference that his previous pick, Hector Vasconcelos, was elected as a senator and will serve in that body.

Lopez Obrador said Thursday of his new choice for foreign relations secretary: "I have all confidence in him" and "he is a man who is going to help us a lot."

Ebrard was mayor of the Mexican capital from 2006 to 2012.

Lopez Obrador was elected Sunday in a landslide. He takes office Dec. 1.