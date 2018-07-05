PHUKET, Thailand (AP) — Two boats carrying more than 130 tourists overturned in rough seas Thursday evening off southern Thailand, and at least seven people were missing, police said. Strong winds were blowing as searchers looked for the missing in the Andaman Sea off the tourist island of Phuket.

Ninety people were rescued from one boat carrying mostly Chinese tourists but seven were still unaccounted for, said Maj. Gen. Teerapol Tipcharoen, commander of Phuket provincial police.

Thai Channel 7, however, reported 48 people were saved and 49 were missing. The reason for the discrepancy was not immediately clear.

The 39 Chinese and European tourists forced to abandon a second boat were rescued and have returned to land, Teerapol said.

Advertisement

Thai media showed photos of people rescued from one of the boats in large rubber life rafts at sea, with fishing boats and churning water in the background. They also showed survivors being lifted from the rafts and sitting in their life jackets amid ropes on the deck of what appears to be a fishing trawler.

The accidents occurred in the afternoon in different locations.

Phuket officials had earlier issued a warning of severe weather until next Tuesday, including heavy rain and winds.

"All agencies are co-operating in their search at this time," Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong said. "We have given warnings ... but the winds are strong."

He said officials would consider whether to ban boats from going to sea during strong winds.