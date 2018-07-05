WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's environment minister says he favors reducing the number of protected species but that it isn't easy because this is an age of "excessive sensitivity to animal protection."

Henryk Kowalczyk also said the government won't suddenly remove protected status from animals "because there will be a conflict with Europe, with everyone."

He said, "it is better to do it in small steps, and effectively, that is, agreeing to any proposal to reduce these protected species of animals."

Kowalczyk made his remarks during a meeting Sunday with residents in the northern town of Mlawa, but they were only reported broadly in Polish media a few days later.

A local councilor had thanked Kowalczyk for easing restrictions on boar hunting and asked about plans for other "burdensome" animals like beavers and moose.