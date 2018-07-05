TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's state TV is reporting that the country's foreign ministry has summoned envoys from France, Germany and Belgium over the case of an Iranian diplomat detained in Germany.

Thursday's report says Deputy Foreign Minister Abbass Araghchi held separate meetings with the three diplomats in Tehran to express Iran's "strong protest" over the detention of Tehran's Vienna-based envoy, Assadollah Assadi.

Assadi was detained on Sunday near the German city of Aschaffenburg on a European arrest warrant for suspected involvement in a plot to bomb an Iranian opposition rally in Europe.

His arrest came after a couple with Iranian roots was stopped in Belgium and authorities reported finding powerful explosives in their car.

Araghchi called allegations against Assadi a "plot aimed at damaging EU-Iran relations" ahead of a nuclear meeting on Friday.