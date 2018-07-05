VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — The Latest on the influx of migrants into Europe (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer expects "very difficult" talks with fellow European Union countries on taking back migrants rejected by Germany.

Seehofer heads to Vienna on Thursday to meet with Austrian government officials to discuss his plan to turn back asylum-seekers who have registered in another EU country.

The plan is in line with existing EU rules, but countries on the bloc's outer borders such as Italy have said they're unwilling to take in all the migrants who arrive on their shores.

The issue has caused deep divisions within Europe since the mass influx of refugees in 2015, and most recently it threatened to split German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government.

Seehofer told Parliament that "they will be very difficult talks" and "there will be no agreements in the first round."

___

10:15 a.m.

The first group of migrants from a private rescue boat that Malta agreed to let dock only if they were divided among several countries has left for France aboard a commercial flight.

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat tweeted Thursday that an undisclosed number of migrants from among the 234 who arrived aboard the Lifeline last week had departed for France as part of what he as described an "ad hoc agreement between nine countries" on "responsibility-sharing."

Malta and Italy had denied safe harbor to the Lifeline, which had carried out rescues in the Mediterranean off Libya, where migrant-smugglers are based. After a standoff, Malta let the boat dock but only if other countries offered to take a share of the migrants. Italy and Malta, six other EU countries and Norway agreed.