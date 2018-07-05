A 'time-traveller' claiming to be from 2030 has now released footage of what he says is the US city of Las Vegas in 2120.

The man, also known as Noah, made headlines around the world earlier this year after he passed a lie-detector test while talking about his time travelling adventures.

Now a video that has been posted on the Apex TV YouTube channel shows Noah explaining that he is back from the year 2030 after a "failed mission" and is "spreading the truth about time travel."

Noah the self-proclaimed time traveller claims he has visited the year 2120. Photo / Apex TV

Noah claims he has gone forward in time, in several time periods, and has brought back footage from the future.

He says he made two stops to 2060 and 2120 - and it 2120 he was able to capture film of Las Vegas from the top of a building.

Noah eventually pulls out his phone to show a futuristic looking Las Vegas, with modernised building and flying spacecraft.

The sky seen in the video has a strange blue-orange tinge, which Noah claims it shows the impact global warming will have in the future.

"The red clouds are global warming. You can see it's everywhere," Noah explains.

"I can remember it being incredibly hot.

"I am pretty sure they are working on it in the future."

Many have already pointed out obvious flaw in the video, including one viewer saying: "Why is he using a current time phone and not one from the future? The quality looks 3D animated.

"What utter nonsense. The video is clearly an automated and animated pile of tripe."

Another viewer complained saying, "Nope. It's a hoax. Great acting.

"If the video was from the future he would have moved the camera recording to show us all the area. It's a lie."

'Time traveller's wild predictions

One morning, Noah turned up on Kyle and Jackie O, and told them he'd time travelled multiple times in the past but was now "stuck" in the present day, according to news.com.au.

"I usually went from like early 1999, to like 2018 — around here — but when I got stuck, I was in the year 2017," he explained.

So how does he do it?

"I have many body implications and things all over myself, and I step in this giant dome and these things fire up and basically a large electronic weight basically pushes you through time. It feels like if you got electrocuted."

Noah explains proof that he is a #TimeTraveller pic.twitter.com/jlolrNSB2b — Kyle and Jackie O (@kyleandjackieo) February 14, 2018

The man also claimed he takes "anti-ageing pills" to keep him at the same age while he allegedly time travels.

Noah explained that he is older than he looks and said when he first started "time-travelling" he was given the pills to stop him growing old during the process.

"When you time travel you gain time," he told the sceptical hosts.

"When I was in junior high and I was a time traveller, I had to take these pills to make sure I don't grow old while time travelling."

Kyle challenged him: "So the pills are to keep you the age you are? Not make you younger?" The "time-traveller" confirmed this was correct.

Here are more of most surprising "revelations".

1. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR'S GRANDDAUGHTER WILL BECOME THE PRESIDENT

"Yolanda Renee King, the granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr, will be US President ... she'll be 21 at the time, but they pass a law which basically makes it so you can be younger as a president."

2. NO ONE USES CABLE TV ANYMORE

"TV still exists but everything is more on personal devices. Cable is kind of barely usable anymore ... More people use Netflix and a bunch of other streaming services instead of cable, no one uses cable anymore."

3. THERE'LL BE A WAR

"There will be a war, it won't be a world war, but it will be a slight war."

4. THERE ARE CANCER CURES

"There is no one cure to cancer because there are many forms of cancer but there are cures to some really, really huge cancers out there."

5. SCIENTISTS LIVE ON MARS

"People are living on Mars right now doing scientific study. It's basically them doing scientific research."

6. NO ONE USES INSTAGRAM

"Instagram is out, no one uses that, but Snapchat is still one of the big ones and there's also YouTube and Facebook Watch — it's like an alternative to YouTube."

7. PHONES ARE BECOMING OBSOLETE

"We're actually going away from phones in the future. They're seeing what other things they can do on your body, like chips."

8. HUMANS CAN TALK TO ALIENS

"We've confirmed the existence of aliens, but they're not incredibly intelligent. Right now, government has communication with them but we don't know it. In the future, we actually are in contact with aliens that are just as smart as humans, although we have many more advancements over them."

