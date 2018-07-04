A six-year-old girl who was found dead on a Scottish island after disappearing from her grandparents' home was murdered, police have confirmed.

After receiving the results of a post mortem examination, detectives said their investigation into the death of Alesha MacPhail is now a murder inquiry.

Detectives are keen to speak to anyone involved in the search for Alesha, while local officers urged island residents to be vigilant about the safety of their children and the security of their homes.

The schoolgirl was reported missing from a flat in Rothesay, on the Isle of Bute, at 6.25am on Monday and her body was found less than three hours later in woodland on the site of a former hotel.

She had been on holiday on the island, staying with her father Robert MacPhail, 25, and his parents, Calum MacPhail, 49, and Angela King, 46.

Her mother Georgina Lochrane, 23, from Airdrie, learned about her disappearance on social media after Ms King posted a message asking for helping in finding her granddaughter.

Det Supt Stuart Houston, of Police Scotland, said: "We are treating her death as a murder investigation."

He added: "Alesha's family is utterly devastated and we are continuing to provide them with the support they require at this incredibly distressing time.

"Alesha had lots of friends who will no doubt find it very difficult to comprehend why they will never see their friend again.

"Like any other six year old, Alesha was looking forward to enjoying her holidays from primary school and was only a few days into a three week summer break visiting relatives on the island. For such a young girl to have her life taken away is incomprehensible."

Houston said he was particularly interested in speaking to anyone who was involved in the search for Alesha on Monday morning.

He said: "What did they see? Where did they search? Please let us know. Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the vicinity of Ardbeg Rd, where she was staying on Sunday evening, into the early hours of Monday morning or where her body was found?"

Earlier on Tuesday, Alesha's father had to be supported by his girlfriend, Tonii McLachlan, as he viewed tributes left outside the family home in the Ardbeg area of the town.

He was overcome as he read the notes on flowers, soft toys and balloons.

His former partner, Ms Lochrane, who was taken to the island from her home in Airdrie, was also in tears as she viewed the tribute. She was believed to be with her partner George Horn.

One of her neighbours in Lanarkshire said Alesha was a "lovely wee girl" who was always smiling, adding: "The whole thing is just an absolute tragedy.

"The way it has all happened is pretty hard to understand but the family will be absolutely devastated by it. For her mum to read on Facebook that Alesha had passed away is just so sad."

Forensic officers searched the garden around the property in Rothesay while police cordons were set up in several areas, including along a stretch of beach in front of the house.

Alesha's head teacher said in an emotional statement that she was a "smiley, happy and considerate" child.

Wendy Davie, head teacher of Chapelside Primary School in Coatbridge, said Alesha, who had just finished primary two, would be greatly missed.

She added: "She loved being at school and enjoyed all aspects of literacy, in particular writing. She was such a perfectionist in her handwriting and was very proud of her work.

"Alesha was very friendly and she welcomed everyone first thing in the morning at breakfast club.

"She was a very considerate child who loved being part of a group and she was popular with all the other children and was a smiley and happy young girl."

Popular family holiday destination

The Isle of Bute has long been a popular holiday destination for people in the west of Scotland.

The island in the Firth of Clyde is around 24km long and 6.5km wide with a population of just over 6,000 people, many of whom live in the main town, Rothesay.

Bute began to build its reputation as a tourist destination in Victorian times and became popular as people from Glasgow enjoyed taking a trip "doon the watter" to resorts further along the Clyde.

Attractions include the palm trees and promenade in Rothesay, which also has a castle, the gardens of Mount Stuart House, where fashion designer Stella McCartney got married, and several beaches.

Visitors can reach the island by taking the Caledonian MacBrayne ferry from Wemyss Bay to Rothesay or from Colintraive on the mainland to Rhubodach on Bute.

During the late spring and summer months the Waverley steamer also calls at Rothesay as part of its schedule.

The island is part of the Argyll and Bute Council area and has three primary schools and one secondary school. It is generally regarded as a quiet, peaceful island with a low crime rate.