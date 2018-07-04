Two brothers have been charged with the rape and murder of a 16-year-old Washington state teenager after they allegedly lured him into the woods for a camping trip before kicking him more than 100 times.

The brothers, Jonathon Adamson, 21, and Benito Marquez, 16, were charged on Monday just days after the body of Benjamin Eastman was found in a shallow grave.

Lewis County detectives said Eastman, 16, was reported as a runaway or possible missing person by his family on Wednesday, the Daily Mail reports.

The teen was living with his father in Randle, Washington, where he was last seen on June 23.

Authorities said family and friends tried to locate Eastman after he was supposed to meet up with a friend but never showed.

On Thursday, deputies interviewed Eastman's friend, Marquez, who told them he had not seen the missing teen in several days.

As part of the investigation into the whereabouts of Eastman, police canvassed an area in Randle where they found a shallow grave on property belonging to Marquez's relative.

"Initially deputies were advised the gravesite was for a dog that had recently died, but felt the information was suspicious," a police statement read.

In charging documents obtained by Q13 Fox, Marquez and Adamson allegedly lured Eastman into the woods for a camping trip on the morning of June 24.

Adamson allegedly told detectives that they planned to assault Eastman once they got him into the woods.

According to court documents, the brothers then assaulted Eastman for 20-45 minutes.

Adamson reportedly told police that he estimated they kicked Eastman more than 100 times.

A pathologist agreed with those numbers and said the boy died of blunt-force trauma, according to Fox.

Adamson also allegedly told detectives they sexually assaulted Eastman with a stick while he was still alive.

Once they were finished, the brothers then allegedly hit Eastman in the head with a rock to make sure he was dead.

Prosecutors said they then buried him and burned his clothes, their clothes and the shovel they used to dig the grave.

While the brothers were in court on Monday, they faced a room full of family and friends of the victim.

Eastman's father, Benjamin Eastman, told KCBY that he leaned on the court railing to make sure the brothers couldn't miss him.

"I wanted them to look at me, I wanted to look them in the eye," the teen's father said.

"There is evil people out there. I don't know what makes them tick. I don't want to know. I'm loved, and my son was loved and that's all I'm about," his father added.

Eastman Jr's half-brother told the station that he was always happy.

"No matter what. It didn't matter," said Derek Dunaway.

"You'd be in a bad mood and he'd just walk in you'd just be mad as mad as you could be and he'd just crack a smile and make you giggle just over anything always," said Dunaway.

Eastman Jr was a rising junior at White Pass High School. He loved to camp, fish and ride dirt bikes with his dad.

Police said they are still trying to figure out what the brothers' motive was as they continue their investigation.

On Monday, authorities decided to charge Marquez as an adult, and a judge ordered the brothers held on $10million bail.