A US man allegedly killed his wife while she was asleep, in front of their son, according to police.

The Florida man is accused of using a hammer to kill his sleeping wife, who was in bed with the couple's young son.

Police arrested Marc Alan Berkowitz, 42, on Thursday, in connection with the murder of Anastasiya Savitskaya, 33, WBBH reported.

Authorities say the man killed his wife because he had found she had exchanged texts with another man and wanted to leave him.

The couple's 7-year-old son reportedly woke up during the brutal attack and Berkowitz told him to "turn over" so he wouldn't see what was happening to his mum.

The boy reportedly later told authorities he saw "the boo boo" on his mum's head and also saw his father drag her into the living room.

The man told Florida police he strangled the woman in the living room to "put her out of her misery".

He reportedly woke up his mother to confess the crime.