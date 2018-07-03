World Cup digest moves separately.

TOP STORIES:

TEN--WIMBLEDON

LONDON — Past champions Maria Sharapova and Petra Kvitova were stunned in the first round of Wimbledon. Their early exits were part of a whole bunch of surprises over the first 48 hours. A total of seven top-10 men and women lost already, the most in the grass-court Grand Slam tournament's opening round in the half-century of professional tennis. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 830 words, photos.

Advertisement

WITH:

— TEN--ONLINE HARASSMENT — Tennis tours eye outside help for players harassed online. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-KYRGIOS TELLS IT LIKE IT IS — Kyrgios tells it like it is after 42-ace Wimbledon victory. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 540 words, photos.

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-TIAFOE'S PROMISE — US tennis talent Tiafoe making good on promises at Wimbledon. By Mattias Karen. SENT: 420 words, photo.

SOC--GERMANY-LOEW

BERLIN — Germany coach Joachim Loew is staying on despite the team's first-round World Cup exit. Loew has told his employers he wants to rebuild the team, and the national federation says it trusts him to draw the right conclusions. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 340 words, photos.

SOC--UEFA-PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

NYON, Switzerland — UEFA will re-examine an investigation into Paris Saint-Germain's finances which was closed last month. SENT: 150 words, photo.

CRI--ENGLAND-INDIA

MANCHESTER, England — Lokesh Rahul smashed 101 off 54 balls as India brought England back down to earth with an eight-wicket victory in the first of three Twenty20 cricket internationals on Tuesday. SENT: 440 words, photos.

CRI--ICC-RICHARDSON

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The ICC chief executive David Richardson will step down after the Cricket World Cup in England next year. SENT: 230 words.

GLF--ON THE FRINGE-TIGER

POTOMAC, Maryland — Tiger Woods finished the Quicken Loans National with a 66 and was on his way to discuss his performance with the media when he was asked to stop for a few pictures. That's not unusual. Except on this occasion, the request came from the guy who had just signed his card. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 770 words, photos.

ALSO:

— GLF--GOLF NOTES — Tour should consider making HSBC victories retroactive. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 1,250 words, photos.

BKN--WARRIORS-COUSINS

OAKLAND, California — DeMarcus Cousins will finally get a chance to play for a winner once he's healthy from a torn left Achilles. When Boogie returns to the court, the big man will give the Warriors five 2018 All-Stars in their starting lineup to chase another title. By Janie McCauley. SENT: 520 words, photo.

HKO--HUMBOLDT-COACH

HUMBOLDT, Saskatchewan — The new coach and general manager of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team says he's excited to get started but will never forget the tragic circumstances that brought him to the role. SENT: 440 words, photos.

US--O CANADA-APOLOGY

LOWELL, Massachusetts — A minor league baseball team in Massachusetts is apologizing for a botched rendition of the Canadian national anthem at a recent game. SENT: 130 words.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports(at)ap.org.