OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — With Mexico's presidential election out of the way, Canada is renewing its push to speed up the NAFTA renegotiation this summer.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has said that she spoke with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer six times last week and that she wants NAFTA talks to kick into a higher gear this summer.

U.S. President Donald Trump seems in no rush to sign a new NAFTA deal. In a Fox News interview that aired Sunday, Trump said he was holding out until after the fall's midterm election to get a better deal for the U.S.

The effort to restart stalled negotiations comes after the election of leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as president.