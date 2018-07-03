MEXICO CITY (AP) — The party that has held Mexico's presidency for all but 12 of the last 89 years has been reduced to a distant third place in Mexico's presidential election, stained by corruption scandals and violence. It's on track to lose all of the governorships at stake and even the bulk of mayorships and congressional races in its last big urban bastion, the state of Mexico.

Institutional Revolutionary Party president Rene Juarez Cisneros is calling for "deep reflection to find the path forward, to find the reasons and causes of these circumstances."

Political scientist Jesus Silva Herzog says Sunday was the PRI's most challenging loss, but cautioned it would be wrong to consider it a fatal blow. In his words, "We have given the PRI up for dead many times."