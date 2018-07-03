South Koreans are to be forced to take more leisure time under rules to cap the working week at 52 hours.

The new law, which cuts the maximum working week from 68 hours, will first be enforced in companies with more than 300 employees and in public institutions, before being gradually extended to smaller businesses.

Employers who ask their workers to put in more than 40 hours' regular work and a maximum of 12 hours of weekly overtime could face up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 20 million won ($26,630), as the Government tries to change South Korea's reputation as one of the most stressed countries in Asia.

The introduction of a better work-life balance was one of the key election pledges of Moon Jae In, the South Korean President, in May last year.

Government officials also hope that an increase in leisure time will help to reverse South Korea's dismal birth rates, which threaten to unleash a demographic disaster on Asia's fourth largest economy in future generations.

"The working hour reduction will be an important opportunity in moving on from an overworked society and finding oneself, and being with families," Moon told his senior aides yesterday, according to the Korea Herald.

South Korea's workaholic culture has contributed to its rapid industrialisation and economic transformation after the peninsula was devastated by the 1950-53 Korean War.

However, the impact of stressful hours on the nation's health has been severe, with South Korea now suffering the highest suicide rates in the developed world.

According to Yonhap news agency, a survey carried out last month on 3627 businesses with more than 300 workers showed that 59 per cent had already enforced the 52-hour limit. Some have resorted to switching off the lights or computer terminals to force employees to leave the office.