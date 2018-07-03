BOSTON (AP) — Behind the convictions of Boston's most powerful mobsters over the past 30 years, there has been one constant: federal prosecutor Fred Wyshak.

For the dauntless assistant U.S. attorney, last month's murder conviction of a former New England Mafia boss likely closes the book on a lengthy saga that exposed the FBI's overly cozy relationship with its gangster informants and decimated the region's organized crime underworld.

Wyshak arrived at Boston's U.S. attorney's office 1989 after pursuing mobsters in New Jersey.

He was recruited by state police investigators to help do what no one else seemed willing to: go after notorious gangster James "Whitey" Bulger and his Winter Hill Gang.

Three decades later, 65-year-old Wyshak is still battling aging gangsters in the courtroom.