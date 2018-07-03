MUMBAI, India (AP) — Part of a pedestrian bridge at a Mumbai train station collapsed Tuesday morning during heavy rains, and at least two people were reportedly injured.

A fire official said rescue work was in progress at Andheri station in Mumbai, India's financial capital. Officials said heavy rains were hampering rescue and relief operations.

Area train service was disrupted. Debris fell onto the tracks, but railroad spokesman Ravinder Bhakar said no trains were passing in the area at the time of the collapse around 7:30 a.m. He said authorities were assessing the damage and coordinating rescue work.

India today TV broadcast quoted an eyewitness saying that he heard shouts of someone at the bridge collapse site calling out to be saved. Another witness said some people were trapped under the concrete debris.

Aaj Tak television news channel says the bridge was more than 50 years old. Bhakar said incessant rains seemed to have caused cracks in the bridge, resulting in the collapse.

Every day, millions of commuters use the sprawling train network in Mumbai and its suburbs.

Last year, at least 22 people died in a stampede triggered by a rumor that a pedestrian overpass had collapsed after concrete chunks fell at another railway station.