TEN--WIMBLEDON

LONDON — Now that she's "Mrs. Williams," per the Wimbledon chair umpire, now that she's a mother, now that she is back on tour, Serena Williams now just needs to rediscover her full complement of strokes. On a windy day at Wimbledon, playing at the tournament for the first time in two years, Williams shook off some rustiness and grabbed the last five games for a straight-sets victory in the first round. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 870 words, photos.

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-FEDERER'S NEW CLOTHES — Federer loses his initials, still wins. By Mattias Karen. SENT: 510 words, photos.

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-WAWRINKA'S SURPRISE — Wawrinka finds old self to upset Dimitrov. By Sam Johnston. SENT: 390 words, photos.

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-STEPHENS OUT — All-or-nothing Slams: Stephens out in round one. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 520 words, photos.

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-THE LATEST — Real-time updates.

BKN--LEBRON'S LAKERS

LOS ANGELES — From George Mikan to Kobe Bryant, superstars have always been the Lakers' lifeblood. LeBron James accepted the challenge of joining that lineage only after Magic Johnson spent the past 16 months transforming the downtrodden franchise into a place where the Lakers' next great could thrive. By Greg Beacham. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 0100 GMT.

— BKN--LEBRON LEAVES AGAIN — LeBron James is leaving Cleveland again, but unlike eight years ago when some burned his jersey and others cursed him, Cavaliers fans are moving on after a four-year run that brought them their first championship in 52 years. By Tom Withers. SENT: 830 words, photos.

