LAS VEGAS (AP) — The centerpiece tournament of the World Series of Poker has kicked off in Las Vegas, drawing players from around the U.S. and beyond hoping for a piece of the more than $60 million in prize money.

The no-limit Texas Hold'em main event began Monday at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino. Organizers expect more than 6,000 people to participate in the annual tournament.

Some of the players put down $10,000 to enter the main event, while others earned seats through satellite competitions with lower buy-ins.

Unlike last year, the final nine players will not get a two-day break between when the final table is set on July 11 and when play begins.

New Jersey's Scott Blumstein took home the $8.1 million event prize last year after he outlasted more than 7,200 competitors.