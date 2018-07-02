A family is suing a funeral home after a loved one's body was allegedly left decomposing there for nearly three years.

Mary Alice Pitts Moore's body was found in February at the Spartanburg funeral home in South Carolina, almost three years after her family thought she had been cremated.

Her husband and son allege in a lawsuit against First Family Funeral Home and its operators that Moore's remains were kept in an unrefrigerated room.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said the 63-year-old woman's embalmed body was found on a board covered with a cloth and surrounded by fragrances that masked the smell.

He said the badly decomposed body was "unrecognisable" and that it took his office two weeks to identify Moore's body because "conventional means were not possible".

The funeral home's licence had been revoked before operators accepted the body for cremation.

The funeral home allegedly tried to mask the smell of the decomposing body with air fresheners. Photo / WSPA

The funeral home has asked for the lawsuit's dismissal.

In Australia, NSW Health Minister Jillian Skinner was forced to admit a devastating error that saw a baby's body cremated against its family's wishes.

Two babies had been switched accidentally at Royal North Shore Hospital. The baby's family had requested a buries but the mistake wasn't recognised until after cremation.