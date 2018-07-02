NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on new charges against Harvey Weinstein (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein will be back in court soon to face new charges alleging a sex crime against a third woman.

The Hollywood mogul is scheduled for arraignment Monday, July 9.

Advertisement

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. said Monday that an updated indictment alleges the Hollywood mogul performed a forcible sex act on the woman in 2006.

The new charges join previous ones alleging forcible sex acts in 2004 and 2013.

A representative for Weinstein had no immediate comment.

___

11:50 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.

District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. announced the indictment Monday.

He says the new charges involve allegations against the Hollywood mogul from 2006.

Previous charges allege forcible sex acts in 2004 and 2013.

A representative for Weinstein had no immediate comment.